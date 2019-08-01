U.S. stocks finished lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in a decade.
Declines were broad-based after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled at a press conference that this rate cut was not the beginning of a long easing cycle.
In economic news, mortgage applications declined last week.
In corporate news, Apple reported earnings that beat analysts’ expectations and provided strong forward guidance despite disappointing iPhone sales.
U.S. Treasury prices rose as interest rates declined.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.3 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Gold fell $17.96 to $1,412.92, silver rose 2 cents to $16.28, and crude oil fell 5 cents to $58 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.52 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 2.01 percent.
