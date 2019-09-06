Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the Fund Investor’s Schoolhouse to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The business uses “actionable education” to prepare investors to create investment portfolios. It does not manage people’s money.
Owner Richard Loth spent many years working in international banking, corporate finance and investment analysis in Latin America, Africa and the Far East.
Loth said he uses the schoolhouse to provide consultations, public lectures and educational publications to inform would-be investors.
For more information, visit fundschoolhouse.org or email Richard@FundSchoolhouse.org.
