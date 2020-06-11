U.S. stocks closed mostly down Wednesday, while the Nasdaq Index reached new highs.
Sector performance was mixed, as energy and financials continued to lag, while technology outperformed the market as Microsoft and Apple hit all-time highs.
In corporate news, real estate investment trust Simon Property Group terminated its deal to buy Taubman Centers Inc. over claims it broke conditions of the merger agreement.
In economic news, the Department of Labor reported a weaker than expected May Consumer Price Index for all items and for all items less food and energy, both falling 0.1 percent.
U.S. Treasuries rose as yields fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1.2 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $25.60 to $1,747.50, and crude oil prices rose 9 cents to $39.03 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.51 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.73 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.