Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Troyer’s Coating Systems to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owned and operated by Moses Troyer, Troyer’s Coating Systems is a complete commercial roofing specialist with a particular focus on restoration.
Troyer uses a system called “Conklin Roofing,” which is mostly spray-on. He works on all kinds of projects, including old roofs, old membranes, buildup, torch down asphalt, tar and gravel and metal roofs.
Troyer can be reached at 719-942-3163 or TCS1982@sle.email.
