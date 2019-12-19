U.S. equities hit record highs during the day Wednesday but ended the day mixed.
Sectors were mixed, with the real estate sector leading the broader market and the industrials sector lagging.
In corporate news, FedEx had a disappointing fiscal second quarter as its relationship with Amazon remains rocky.
Economic news was relatively light.
Treasury prices were down as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $1 to $1,479.60, and crude oil prices fell 2 cents to $60.85 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.35 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.92 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.