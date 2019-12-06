Owner-operators Paul Carey and Mary Surrena, who have lived in Salida for 18 and 22 years respectively, opened their 14ers Wieners food truck Sept. 21.
The name is inspired by the area’s numerous 14,000-foot mountains.
The menu offers choices such as handmade organic sausages from Gosar Ranch in Monte Vista, cheese steaks and craft sodas from Wisconsin. Everything is served with compostable containers and utensils.
Carey and Surrena said they went with the idea of a food truck mostly for its uniqueness, but also for the added element of mobility. The restaurant is currently in a fixed location at 1425 E St., but the pair said they plan to mobilize it once the weather begins to warm up. They also hope to install outdoor seating in the near future.
Now on a winter schedule, the truck is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The owners said they hope to extend their hours in the warmer months, but they will continue to open at 11 a.m.
Carey said the idea has been in development for at least five years. As soon as he quit traveling with an entertainment business, he decided to eventually open and manage his own food operation.
Surrena said the entire production process was long and multifaceted. They spent a couple of years doing research to determine the steps to build and maintain a food truck.
In addition, Carey said they had to locate a food truck manufacturer in Denver, named Colorado Food Trucks and Restaurant Equipment, to build the inner workings. They used Pro Graphic Install, also in Denver, to print the outside design, which was designed by the pair.
Surrena said the truck’s outside design was inspired by an architecture style from the 1940s and ’50s known as Googie. The design is intended to evoke a feeling of nostalgia.
The truck is open year-round except under certain weather conditions. Frequent updates can be found on the 14ers Wieners Facebook page.
Surrena and Carey said they want to keep the prices fair to appeal to locals rather than exclusively tourists.
