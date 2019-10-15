Arapahoe Basin became the first ski area in Colorado to open for the season Friday. The ski area was open from 3:30-5:30 p.m., beating Keystone to the punch by a day.
After Keystone announced its planned opening for Saturday, Arapahoe Basin realized it had enough snow to open and decided to do it, Katherine Fuller, Arapahoe Basin communications manager, said.
“It’s a fun thing,” Fuller said about being the first ski area in the state to open again this year. “The friendly competition has been going on for years and years. This place is so much more alive during winter operations, so it was awesome to get that going again.”
A-Basin is now open seven days a week. It’s currently spinning one lift, the Black Mountain Express, servicing one blue run, High Noon. Its Banana terrain park is also open with two features set up.
Fuller said they started making snow on Oct. 2 and then received 6 inches of natural snow, helping them kick off their season. The mountain is reporting an 18-inch base.
Fuller said they’ve moved some of the snowmaking equipment to different runs. “Hopefully we’ll have more terrain soon,” she said.
This season, Arapahoe Basin added Monarch Mountain as a partner resort, giving full season pass holders at each mountain three exchange days.
Monarch pass holders can use their exchange days anytime during the season, even now before Monarch opens. There are no blackout days, and Monarch pass holders don’t need to pay extra since it isn’t open, Fuller said. They just need to take their Monarch season pass with them to get a free lift ticket.
“It has the same vibe,” Fuller said about Monarch. “There’s great skiing and it’s a cool place. We thought it would be a good fit.”
Arapahoe Basin ended its partnership with Vail Resorts after last season in an effort to reduce weekend and holiday crowds.
“When The Basin decided to make our change last season, we took off on an extraordinary challenge,” Alan Henceroth, A-Basin chief operating officer, said in a blog post. “We wanted to make the business work better for our guests, our employees, our community and the environment.”
Vail Resorts then beefed up its snow-making operations at Keystone, helping the resort open earlier than it has in more than 20 years.
Monarch is tentatively scheduled to open on Nov. 22. Monarch also has two job fairs coming up, including one from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the ski area’s Pioneer Room. Another job fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
