United Country Real Estate announced that its Legacy Properties division in Salida ranked “No. 1 single office” for 2019 among the company’s 500 international offices.
Karin Adams, David Martin and their team were recognized for their achievements during the 2020 National Training and Awards Convention held mid-March in Arlington, Texas. To win the award, a branch must have the largest gross commission income.
“Offices like United Country Legacy Properties are what United Country is all about,” President Mike Duffy said in a press release. “They are the true professionals in ranch land, recreational properties and country homes for sale in their market.”
Sales associates Tracy Adams and John Kearley were individually recognized.
Tracy Adams received the Pinnacle Platinum Award for selling more than $15 million of real estate in 2019. The award is based on dollar volume of closed sales during a calendar year. She was ranked seventh among the company’s 6,000 agents.
Kearley received the Pinnacle Club Award, also based on closed-sales dollar volume within a year. In 2019, he sold more than $1 million of real estate and was ranked as one of the top agents.
United Country Real Estate Legacy Properties can be reached at 719- 539-3340 or UCLegacyProperties@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.