Most parents want to be able to provide their children with all or part of the means to obtain a college education.
College-educated adults have historically earned more income and enjoyed a wider variety of career options, so investing in our children’s education makes good financial sense.
Exactly how we go about paying for that education can be quite different from family to family.
Ideally, our children will earn generous merit or athletic-based scholarships that will greatly reduce the impact of any out-of-pocket higher education expenses. While I strongly encourage all college students to actively seek out all potential scholarship opportunities, most students will have to find a way to pay for the bulk of their higher education costs.
Parents (and grandparents) who wish to begin stockpiling money to prepare for a child’s future college education can use specially designed investment accounts with that purpose in mind.
A 529 Plan is one of the most popular college-savings plans today because it offers tax-deferred growth and tax-free withdrawals when used for qualified educational expenses.
If you are a Colorado taxpayer, be sure to use the CollegeInvest 529 Plan. Any contributions you make to your CollegeInvest 529 Plan can be deducted from your Colorado state income tax return. The same is true for any other person (grandparent, uncle, neighbor) who wants to contribute to the plan (provided they’re also a Colorado taxpayer).
A 529 Plan does offer some nice tax incentives, and it’s certainly going to be helpful to have a large pool of money to access when the child begins his or her higher education. Yet despite those benefits, it will still be next to impossible for most of us to save enough to pay outright for our children’s college education.
If you do stretch yourself thin to pay for college up front, then what are the costs on the back end?
Not long after putting the kids through college, most of us hope to retire.
In retirement, we stop working and subsist on any retirement income we’ve earned like Social Security or pension income plus whatever we need to draw down from our investment accounts. Loading up those investment accounts before we retire will be crucial if we want to have financial flexibility in our golden years.
While there may be loans available for college, nobody is going to give you a loan for your retirement.
Therefore, one of the bedrock foundations of college investment planning is prioritizing saving for your own retirement first.
Contributions made to retirement accounts are typically invested for a longer period of time than college savings dollars simply based on the timeline of when those contributions might occur and when withdrawals might begin.
That longer investment timeframe means retirement dollars enjoy the compound effect of interest to a greater degree than college savings ever will.
Some retirement accounts such as Roth IRAs permit the account owner to withdraw both contributions and earnings for qualified higher educational expenses if desired. In other words, you can save for your own retirement while maintaining flexibility to use those dollars for higher education costs if so desired.
The 529 Plan would not work as smoothly if you tried to turn any unused college savings back into retirement funds. Taxpayers must pay a 10 percent penalty on nonqualified withdrawals plus income tax on any money earned on the investments.
Most importantly, prioritizing your own retirement savings will help you avoid the scenario of being a burden to your children later in life. Sometimes the best way to take care of them is to take care of yourself first.
Please consult a qualified tax and investment advisor for how the advice in this article pertains to your financial situation.
