U.S. stocks were mixed Thursday as the Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq indexes rose slightly and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly.
Sector performance was also mixed, as real estate and industrials sectors lagged, and energy and consumer staples outperformed the market.
In economic news, the Department of Labor reported adjusted initial claims for unemployment were 1.508 million for the week ending June 13, a decrease of 58,000 from the previous week. The adjusted insured unemployment rate for the week ending June 6 was 14.1 percent, with unemployment levels reported at 20.544 million.
Treasuries rose as yields fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $3.90 to $1,731.70, and crude oil prices rose 88 cents to $38.84 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.47 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.7 percent.
