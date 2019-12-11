U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday.
The real estate and materials sectors were hit the hardest, while the energy and health care sectors held up better.
In corporate news, Enbridge Inc., one of the largest oil and natural gas pipeline operators in North America, announced a 10 percent dividend increase.
In economic news, China’s consumer-price index rose 4.5 percent in November, exceeding expectations.
Treasuries closed slightly lower as their yields rose slightly.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 811 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $3.90 to $1,468.80, and crude oil prices rose 28 cents to $59.30 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.26 percent, and the 10-year Treasury was little changed at 1.84 percent.
