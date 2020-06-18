by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County’s sales tax collection report for April, which is reported in June, left County Finance Director Dan Short “pleasantly surprised,” because the county was up 10.74 percent for the month, with $369,995.02 collected in April 2020 compared to $334,114.98 in April 2019.
April was the first full month during the COVID-19 pandemic lock-down, with most local stores, hotels and restaurants closed.
“Nobody expected the strong numbers for April,” Short said.
April, as a shoulder month between winter and summer activities, can often be flat. April 2019 was up 1.78 percent over April 2018, or $334,114.98 compared to $328,281.99.
“Governments that are funded by sales taxes continue to look for ways to project consumer behavior,” Short said. “Online shopping has increased but doesn’t account for a 10 percent increase over April 2019.”
Chaffee, along with all other Colorado counties, began collecting sales tax for online purchases in July 2017.
Short said the state collects the sales tax, then distributes it back to the county, which breaks it out for the three municipalities. The collection process sets reports back about two months, which means the June report, which the county recently received, represents April sales.
In the January report, representing November 2019 sales, the county collected $399,579.20, up 18.74 percent from the previous year. February reported $486.652.07, up 26.55 percent. March saw a collection of $408,396.00, up 22.64 percent, while April showed $345,404.29, up 10.21 percent. May collections, representing March sales, were $381,659.18, up 1.78 percent from May 2019.
That revenue comes from the county’s 2 percent sales tax, which is shared among the county, Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Salida.
The county collects an additional 0.75 percent sales tax designated for two specific funds. The first is a 0.5 percent sales tax for the Emergency Services Fund. The second is the 0.25 percent Common Ground tax approved by voters in 2018 for forest health, agriculture and recreation impacts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.