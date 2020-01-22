by Hayden Mellsop
Realtors of Central Colorado
The term “water right” is heard often, particularly in rural communities throughout the fast growing and increasingly parched West. What exactly is a water right, and how does one go about acquiring one?
In Colorado, water is a commodity, just like land or wheat. The difference is that, unlike land or wheat, water itself cannot be owned by any individual or entity.
Colorado statute confirms that the state’s water is the property of the people of the state. A water right merely conveys the right of an individual or entity to use a specified amount of water for a predetermined purpose over a certain period of time.
A water right is not ownership of a specific number of water molecules. This right to use something someone else owns is called a usufructuary right, similar in principle to a rental car company granting the legal right to a customer to use a rental car.
Given that the Arkansas River basin is overappropriated – that is, there are already more adjudicated water rights than there is water available – obtaining a new water right is problematic in this valley, but it is worth taking a look at what is involved in obtaining and owning a water right.
Water rights are confirmed by a water court decree. To obtain a decree, a water user must prove to the court four elements: intent, diversion, beneficial use and no waste. Additionally, to obtain a decree for a new water right, applicants must be able to prove their diversion and use of the water does not negatively impact any users downstream.
Intent can be displayed by digging a ditch, drilling a well or building a dam.
Next, the water user must prove their ability to divert and control the water, without endangering or otherwise injuring the property and rights of others.
Thirdly, the water must be put to beneficial use of the public, be that growing crops, irrigating hay fields or servicing industry or municipalities.
Lastly, there must be no waste. Users can only take as much water as they need and return any excess to the stream flow or ground water from which it was diverted.
Once all these elements have been met, the user then applies to the water court for their decree, confirming the right to use the water in perpetuity, subject to availability.
This process can take months and involves the State Engineer’s Office investigating the application, plus the opportunity for members of the public to object to granting the decree.
As demand increases, so too does the value of a water right increase. But not all water rights are created equal. Next month, we’ll look at the factors that give value to a water right and what makes one more valuable than another.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.