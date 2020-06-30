U.S. equities ended up Monday following last week’s market pullback over headlines of rising coronavirus cases.
The industrials sector led the broader market, while the healthcare sector fell.
Shares of Boeing surged as U.S. air-safety regulators resumed flight tests of the company’s 737 Max jet.
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a large margin, 2,909 to 958.
Gold rose $2.30 to $1,782.60, and crude oil prices rose $.97 to $39.46 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.39 percent, and the 10-year Treasury was little changed, down 0.63 percent.
