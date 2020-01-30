Registered nurse Devyn Kindall was named Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center fourth-quarter TRAC STAR Monday at a hospital ceremony.
Kindall, a Salida resident, has been an HRRMC employee since 2016.
Peter Edis, HRRMC vice president of business development, said, “Devyn has been serving in the role of interim clinics nurse manager for about three months.
“While being based mostly in the new pavilion, she has also continued to provide nursing oversight and support to BVHC. Devyn is a highly skilled nurse supervisor, and through her interim work as a manager, she has grown her leadership skills.
“One of the many great qualities I admire in Devyn is her willingness to assist wherever the clinics need her and, in many instances, on very short notice,” Edis said.
“Devyn’s flexibility and readiness to lend a helping hand exemplify the type of dedication I feel is the standard among our employees and the reason our organization has continued to flourish.”
The employee who nominated Kindall for the honor stated, “She has learned every nursing function in the clinic so that she can assist whenever and wherever (she) is needed.”
Kindall was awarded a $200 gift check, a jacket with the hospital’s TRAC STAR logo and a certificate to be professionally photographed.
A plaque with her photo will be displayed in the hospital café.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko acknowledged two other two award finalists: Beverly Mosca, a scheduling coordinator for the Imaging Department, and Chris Sanks, a maintenance tech for Facilities. Both are from Salida.
Mosca’s nominator said she always works on improving processes and is a problem solver, especially when it comes to matters of safety.
Sanks was honored for being reliable and respectful.
“Chris shows the utmost respect for all he encounters, patients and co-workers alike,” his nominator said.
HRRMC employees can nominate any colleague for the TRAC STAR award.
TRAC STAR is an acronym for the core values that guide HRRMC employee performance: teamwork, recognition, attitude, customer service, safety, talent, accountability and respect. The TRAC STAR award recognizes outstanding employees and is presented quarterly.
Members of the hospital’s communications team review nominations, then cast ballots to determine the finalists and winner.
All finalists are eligible to be named TRAC STAR of the Year.
The ceremony for TRAC STAR of the Year will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 in the second-floor conference rooms at the hospital, 1000 Rush Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.