Physical therapist Brandon McGaughey has started a traveling physical therapy business called Boost Therapies.
McGaughey has lived in Salida for a little more than a year. He moved here from Golden, where he lived for about five years.
McGaughey said he moved here for the outdoors – he likes to ski, ride bikes, camp, hike, trail run, etc.
For the first part of his career, he was in sports medicine. For the past five years or so he said he has been working with older people.
McGaughey said the change was a bit of circumstance. He said he was burnt out working in sports and saw a need he could help fill.
He started Boost Therapies about two months ago. Before that, he was with Premier Home Care in Buena Vista and doing some sports consulting on the side.
He said he likes being able to be on his own, so he can spend more time with patients and offer a higher level of care. He can also put more emphasis on preventive medicine, he said.
McGaughey said he wants to create a service that’s more accessible and more affordable.
For more information, contact McGaughey online at boosttherapies.com, by email at info@boosttherapies.com or by phone at 719-626-1203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.