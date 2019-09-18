by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Waterstone Mortgage loan originator Michael Hall said he moved to Salida to take care of family.
Hall said he has been in his new space, 123 G St., Suite 2, since Aug. 1. Prior to that, he was working from home.
He moved to Salida in October from Phoenix and said it was quite a change going from a place with 6 million people to a place with 6,400.
“I love it,” Hall said. “I love the sense of community here.”
Born in Oklahoma, Hall moved to Santa Fe when he was 10 and spent about 40 years in New Mexico. He moved to Phoenix in 2014. He said he needed a change from New Mexico after being there for so long.
Hall said his time in Salida has reminded him of his time in Santa Fe, especially from a real estate perspective. He has 12 years of mortgage experience and six years of real estate experience.
“People want to come here,” he said.
In his spare time, Hall said he likes to ride motorcycles, Jeep, cycle and travel. He used to race motorcycles all over the Southwest. Now he rides a bicycle, he said, but wants to get a motorcycle soon.
Hall does all types of mortgages and said he’s just an addition to a great bunch of people who are already here in the mortgage industry.
“I like this side of the business,” Hall said. “I like to serve.”
For more information, visit newmexico.waterstonemortgage.com/MichaelHall.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.