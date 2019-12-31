by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Good Business Colorado is encouraging all Chaffee County business owners to take and share a survey that will be used to communicate employer needs, concerns and policy preferences to state legislators.
The survey is composed of five questions and is intended to be taken exclusively by small business owners and nonprofits. The deadline to submit the survey is Jan. 15.
Corrine Fowler, Chaffee County organizer for Good Business Colorado, said participation is essential.
“As the adage goes, if you aren’t at the table, you are on the menu,” Fowler said. “We want to make sure Chaffee County is at the table when decisions are being made that will impact our community for generations to come.”
Fowler said the issues addressed in the survey are ones that Good Business Colorado consistently hears from small business owners. They include health care affordability, sales tax simplification and affordable housing. Fowler said other Colorado counties have participated in the survey throughout 2019.
The results of the survey will be discussed from 8 to 10 a.m. Jan. 16, with the presentation beginning at 8:30 a.m., at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Admission is free although space is limited. A light breakfast will be provided. To RSVP, email info@salidachamber.org or call 719-539-2068.
Debra Brown, Good Business Colorado executive director, said the survey is focused on ensuring underrepresented communities outside the Front Range are heard and understood.
“We know there is a tendency for the voices of business owners outside the Front Range to get lost in the conversation, or not even be invited to talk in the first place,” Brown said. “We want to make sure that doesn’t happen in Chaffee County.”
Surveys can be taken online or on hard copies. To receive a PDF of the survey or obtain a link to the online survey, email Fowler at corrinefowler@gmail.com.
