U.S. stocks declined Monday as investors await details on an economic stimulus package from Congress.
In economic news, the Federal Reserve announced a broad array of monetary policy moves in an effort to stabilize the market. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said it would buy unlimited amounts of government bonds and extend loans to businesses.
In corporate news, Boeing announced it will suspend production in the Seattle area to help curb spread of coronavirus among its factory workers.
U.S. Treasury prices rose as interest rates declined.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.6 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $78 to $1,562.60, and crude oil prices rose 74 cents to $23.37 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.32 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.76 percent.
