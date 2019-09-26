U.S. stocks rose Wednesday on increased optimism over a trade deal between the U.S. and China.
Most sectors were higher, led by technology and communication services.
In economic news, new home sales for August came in above expectations, while weekly mortgage applications were down 10.1 percent.
In corporate news, online marketplace eBay announced its CEO has resigned.
U.S. Treasury bond prices fell as interest rates rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 883.2 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $1.04 to $1,504.43, silver rose 1 cent to $17.92, and crude oil fell 80 cents to $56.49 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.18 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.73 percent.
