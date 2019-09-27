Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed A Church to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owners Kurt and Sheree Beddingfield purchased the property in 2016 with a vision of using the space to support community arts, recreation, social service and education.
A Church, 419 D St. in Salida, can host weddings, private parties, lectures and music, among other events, as well as function as a space for nonprofit and civic groups to use. The church has registered nonprofit status.
For more information, visit achurchsalida.org/.
