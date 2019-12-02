U.S. equities ended lower Friday, with energy and consumer discretionary posting the largest declines.
In economic news, early reports from Adobe Analytics estimated Thanksgiving Day online retail sales of $4.4 billion as consumers move into the holiday shopping season.
Treasury prices were little changed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 175 points, or 0.6 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with 500 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $10.10 to $1,470.90, and crude oil prices fell $2.56 to $55.55 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.2 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.77 percent.
