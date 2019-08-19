U.S. stocks closed higher Friday, led by the industrials, technology and financials sectors.
In economic news, U.S. housing starts decreased by 4 percent in July.
In corporate news, Cathay Pacific’s CEO resigned amid backlash from China.
Treasury bond prices fell as their interest rates rose.
For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by more than 400 points, or 1.5 percent.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high Friday, with 902 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold fell $7.10 to $1,512.50, silver fell 16 cents to $17.11, and crude oil rose 41 cents to $54.88 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.01 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.56 percent.
