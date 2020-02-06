Center for Independence (CFI) recently opened an office at 211 E. Third St. in Salida to assist patrons with disabilities with benefit advocacy, peer mentoring, service networking and life skills education.
Tobie Thurman, regional program manager, said the center is a state-certified Center for Independent Living, which she defined as “community-based, nonresidential, nonprofit grassroots agencies that provide an array of independent living services to people of any age with disabilities.”
The organization is required to perform five federally mandated core services: information and referral, individual and systems advocacy, independent living skills training, peer mentorship and transition services.
Additionally, it helps clients apply for federal or state benefit programs such as food stamps, Supplemental Security Income, Social Security Disability Insurance, Old Age Pension and Aid to the Needy Disabled.
Thurman said CFI is a change agent that provides “case management and community integration support without cost to the consumer.“
The center’s website reports that it also operates as an information resource for parents, employers, government officials and business owners. Thurman said, when possible, employers should be encouraged to focus more on potential employees’ abilities rather than their disabilities.
“It is not common knowledge that a recipient of disability benefits may also engage in employment and earn up to a certain amount of income while still receiving their benefits,” Thurman said. “No one can survive off of disability benefits alone. We encourage local employers to be open minded in hiring part-time employees with disabilities.”
The service began operating in Grand Junction in 1982. The Salida branch opened Nov. 4, making it the third CFI satellite office. The other two are in Glenwood Springs and Montrose. CFI plans to open two more offices in Leadville and Buena Vista.
Thurman said satellite offices are placed in rural, underserved communities to cater to disabled individuals who would otherwise not have the same amenities as urban communities.
The Salida office currently has an open position for a full-time case manager. Until it is filled, Thurman will work in multiple departments, including community outreach, case management and local civic participation.
Thurman originally came from Texas. She became familiar with Colorado when her family began vacationing in the state in the 1960s. She relocated to Aspen from Santa Barbara, California, in 1984.
Thurman said while living in California, she operated a private investigation company that specialized in investigating workers’ compensation claims. She said despite years of intense and dangerous exposure to organized crime, she is grateful for the experience because she gained medical knowledge as well as began to understand the benefits of vocational rehabilitation.
Business operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thurman said she is frequently out of office to attend meetings throughout Lake and Chaffee counties.
To send a referral or to schedule an appointment call 719-207-4573 or text 970-270-1948. Referrals are not required.
More information about the center can be found on its Facebook page or cfigj.org.
