The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index closed at a new record high Thursday as U.S./Iran tensions decreased.
In economic news, jobless claims fell to 214,000 for the week ending Jan. 4.
In corporate news, Apple’s stock surged to a record high on data that iPhone sales in China were stronger than expected.
Ten- and 30-year U.S. government bond yields finished the day lower.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 910 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $8.50 to $1,551.70, and crude oil prices rose 3 cents to $59.64 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.33 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.85 percent.
