by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Gov. Jared Polis recently appointed Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. Director Wendell Pryor to the Colorado Economic Development Commission board of directors.
The board consists of 11 members, three of whom are appointed by the state House, three by the state Senate and five by the governor.
Pryor said he will be able to give rural areas more of a voice on the commission, which is important because rural areas are at a resource disadvantage compared to the Front Range. Because of this, rural areas need to be more creative and strategic in their thinking, he said.
The state’s elected officials, including Polis, are putting more emphasis on rural Colorado, Pryor said.
Board members review the economic condition of Colorado, developing and implementing economic development programs across the state and making sure those programs create job opportunities and benefit companies in Colorado, according to the commission’s website.
Pryor, who describes himself as an unapologetic capitalist and a social entrepreneur, said he enjoys working with and being part of the community here. He has been the director of Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. for about nine years.
Previously, he worked in human resources and was the head of the Colorado Civil Rights Department.
He said he tries to create growth, change and jobs in the county.
So far, Pryor said, the other commission members have been receptive to his rural perspective. He has been a member for less than a month.
Pryor said it’s both an accomplishment and an honor to represent Chaffee County and rural Colorado on the commission.
With the commission, Pryor said, he’s interested in learning more about tourism initiatives, rural enterprise and jump-start zones.
Rob Brown, Fremont County Economic Development Corp. executive director, is also a member of the state commission.
