The newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 7865 W. U.S. 50 will unveil its new look with a ribbon-cutting at 8 a.m. today.
Store management said in a press release that the remodel project included these store improvements:
- A complete new look for the store.
- More options in the pet department.
- Wider selection in grocery and consumable areas, including more organic options.
- Improved pharmacy.
- New apparel look and more options for easier shopping.
- Enhanced selection in the sporting goods section.
- Improved deli center.
- Bigger selection in home entertainment.
“We are so excited for all of the enhancements that have come to our store,” store manager Jonathan Fast said. “Through this remodel, we know our associates will be able to assist customers in a meaningful way, improving the overall shopping experience.”
Walmart also announced it will support local organizations through donations of $2,500 to Salida Boys & Girls Club, $2,500 to The Grainery Ministries and $1,500 to Salida Elks Lodge.
The remodeled Salida store is part of Walmart’s plan to invest an estimated $57 million in Colorado through the remodeling of 11 stores along with other improvements this year.
