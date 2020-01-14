U.S. stocks ended higher Monday on investor optimism over the anticipated trade deal with China later this week.
Materials and technology led the broader market, while the health care and energy sectors lagged.
Economic news was light.
In corporate news, the fourth-quarter earnings season is scheduled to begin later this week.
Treasury prices decreased as interest rates rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 867 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $10.20 to $1,549.90, and crude oil prices fell 95 cents to $58.09 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.3 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.84 percent.
