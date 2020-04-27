U.S. stocks ended higher Friday.
The consumer discretionary sector led the broader market while industrials lagged.
In economic news, March durable goods orders fell 14 percent month-over-month.
In corporate news, Intel posted better than expected first-quarter results, as it benefited from the work-at-home environment.
Treasury prices rose as yields dipped.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week down 467 points, or 1.93 percent.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high Friday, with 1.1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $4.60 to $1,740.80, and crude oil prices rose 52 cents to $17.02 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.17 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 0.59 percent.
