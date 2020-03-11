U.S. stocks finished higher Tuesday as news that the White House is considering a payroll tax cut was released.
Technology and financials led the rally.
In corporate news, Walmart is implementing new emergency leave policies after an employee in Kentucky tested positive for coronavirus.
Treasury prices fell as yields increased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.8 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $25.70 to $1,650, and crude oil prices rose $3.48 to $34.61 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.29 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed higher at 0.78 percent.
