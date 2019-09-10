U.S. equities ended mixed Monday.
The energy and financial sectors led the market, while health care and technology sectors lagged.
In corporate news, Elliott Management disclosed that it has acquired a $3.2 billion ownership stake in AT&T, and it released a letter to the board claiming the company could take steps to release significantly more value for shareholders.
In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported the one-year inflation outlook fell to a record low increase of 2.4 percent.
Treasury prices declined as interest rates increased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 931.5 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold fell $4 to $1,502.20, silver was unchanged at $18.01, and crude oil rose $1.49 to $58.01 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.12 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.63 percent.
