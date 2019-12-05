U.S. stocks edged higher Wednesday, led by the energy and financials sectors.
In economic news, the U.S. private sector added 67,000 jobs in November, well below the expectation.
The Treasury yield rose as prices fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 968 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $3.60 to $1,480.80, and crude oil prices rose $2.23 to $58.33 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.22 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.77 percent.
