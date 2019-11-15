The Fremont County Tourism Council received an $11,000 Tourism Development Grant from the Colorado Tourism Office to design a visitor feedback system to help improve the overall experience for visitors to the Royal Gorge Region.
The grant money will pay for development of surveys, analysis of data and recommendations for future marketing investments, according to a press release.
Surveys will be conducted using Wi-Fi-enabled tablets by volunteers and business owners and at stations near the region’s most popular attractions.
“Our goal is to create surveys that will provide insights into how a visit to our region makes people feel. We want to hear why they chose us. What they like best. And what we can do to create unforgettable memories,” Steve Kaverman, chairman of the Fremont County Tourism Council, said.
The council will collaborate with VistaWorks, a destination marketing agency, to develop several surveys tailored to different environments and venues.
For specific events, surveys will capture both entrance and exit feedback, and the questions will also be customized for general environments. Either volunteers or business owners will conduct the surveys, or tablets will be placed in planned, accessible locations for visitors to fill out on their own.
The Royal Gorge Region has experienced tremendous growth in tourism over the last several years, making improving the visitor experience a priority for the council. Getting real data from visitors will be invaluable in these efforts, Kaverman said.
