U.S. stocks ended in positive territory Tuesday.
Financial and consumer discretionary sectors led the broader market, while the real estate investment trust sector lagged.
Corporate news was relatively light.
In economic news, November housing starts and building permits beat consensus estimates.
Treasury prices increased slightly as yields lowered.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 969 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell 50 cents to $1,480, and crude oil prices rose 68 cents to $60.89 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.3 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.88 percent.
