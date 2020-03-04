U.S. stocks ended lower Tuesday on increased concerns of the economic impact of the coronavirus.
Technology, financials and communication services sectors were hit the hardest, while the real estate and materials sectors held up better.
In economic news, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a half percentage point.
In corporate news, Visa announced it is reducing its second-quarter guidance because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Treasury prices increased as interest rates dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.8 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $41.80 to $1,636.60 Crude oil prices rose 61 cents to $47.36 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.62 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.01 percent.
