Josh Finger was recently named executive director at Columbine Manor Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility at 530 W. 16th St., Salida.
“Josh brings energy, compassion and a solid skill set developed through the Life Care administrator-in-training program,” Jay Beaudoin, vice president of Life Care Centers of America’s Pikes Peak Region, said in a press release.
“His commitment to his residents, families and staff has been evident throughout his tenure with our organization. I am confident Columbine Manor will continue its long tradition of compassionate, skilled care to the people of Salida under his leadership.”
Finger most recently served as administrator in training for Hallmark Nursing Center in Denver for two years. He has been in the senior care field for six years, including as a resource for Genesis HealthCare, and also has a background working in behavioral health.
“There is no other occupation that has such meaning as this one I’m blessed to have,” Finger said. “There is no greater blessing than to be able to serve the senior population during their time of need.”
Finger is a southern Colorado native.
Columbine Manor Care Center is one of 22 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Colorado managed by Life Care Centers of America.
