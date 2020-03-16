U.S. stocks closed almost 9.5 percent higher Friday following a day with a dramatic sell-off.
Financial and tech industries were the strongest performers.
In corporate news, Disney announced it will close U.S. and Paris theme parks, which is expected to hurt short-term earnings.
The consumer confidence survey showed sharp declines in the first 11 days of March and is expected to continue to drop.
Treasury prices fell as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 2 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $78.50 to $1,511.80, and crude oil prices rose $1.48 to $32.98 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.56 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.99 percent.
