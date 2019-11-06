by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce named Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity as the November Business of the Month.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit Christian organization that builds affordable housing, which is sold to homeowners at zero percent interest over 30 years.
Families are chosen based on need, ability to pay and willingness to help build the home.
To date, Habitat for Humanity has built 20 houses in Chaffee County, with two more in progress. Three or four will be on the way in 2020, with an eventual goal of six houses per year.
Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity is staffed by Jill Smola-Nall, Matt Johnson, Derrick Neikam and Joan Collins. It is governed by a board of directors, which includes Dale Shoemaker, Dustin Nichols, Beth Cooper, Dan Cooper, Bill Reed, Charlie Chupp and Adriana De Anda.
The Chaffee County branch of Habitat for Humanity was formed in 2000.
