U.S. stocks increased Thursday, with energy and technology sectors as the top performers.
In corporate news, Kontoor Brands reported second-quarter earnings per share above consensus analyst estimates due to solid sales growth and cost-savings programs.
Economic news was light.
Treasury bond prices fell as their interest rates rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.07 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold fell $9.60 to $1,497.70, silver rose 7 cents to $17, and crude oil rose $1.63 to $52.72 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.23 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.72 percent.
