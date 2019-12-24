by Hayden Mellsop
Realtors of Central Colorado
Owning water brings with it certain rights, as well as legal responsibilities.
In the early years of our state’s founding, the Colorado Water Doctrine supplanted the Riparian Doctrine, meaning that the right to access and use water for public benefit was not preconditioned on owning land adjoining a waterway.
One of the effects of this change has been that the actual location water is stored or used on the land is often miles from its original source. Canals and ditches are the primary means of transporting this water from source to place of use, and reservoirs for storing it.
While reservoirs in the Arkansas Valley are mostly found at higher altitudes, we are all familiar with the sight during irrigation season of water flowing through the network of many miles – several hundred from Leadville to Bear Creek – of ditches that crisscrosses the valley floor.
It is no exaggeration to think of these ditches as the veins and arteries of the ranches, municipalities and entities they serve, and the water they carry as their life blood. Maintaining the health and vitality of these ditches is as wise, and necessary, as maintaining the same of our own circulatory system.
In most cases, these ditches cross multiple properties, both private and public, before delivering their water to its point of use. What rights and responsibilities do the ditch owners, and the owners of the properties over which they cross, have?
The primary obligation of the ditch owner is to maintain the condition of the ditch and its embankments in good repair so that no water shall escape and flood or otherwise cause damage to the premises or property of others.
To facilitate this good repair, the right to reasonable access across another’s property is also enshrined in law. What constitutes “reasonable access” is, like many legal definitions, suitably vague but is generally regarded as sufficient access to enable driving a backhoe along either side of the ditch. This legal obligation and right to both maintain and access the ditch can come as a surprise to those owning property bordering the ditch, particularly those new to the area or recently moved from urban settings.
Generally, in the spring as a prelude to irrigation season, but in reality at any time of the year when need arises, ditch owners will inspect the ditch and where necessary remove any obstruction or impediment to the flow, including dirt, debris and vegetation. It is worth noting that this right does not include an obligation to remove the offending soil or vegetation from the property once removed from the ditch.
Most ditch owners want nothing more than to be good neighbors. These good intentions can, however, run afoul of property owners who, out of ignorance rather than any malice, have placed fences, bridges or other obstructions across the ditch or otherwise impeded access to or the flow of water through the ditch.
Education and communication are the keys. Being made aware of the rights and obligations of all parties and consulting with ditch owners before embarking on any ditch-side improvements, will avoid 99 percent of issues before they arise and help ensure a more conflict-free rural/urban interface.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
