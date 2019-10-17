Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Ear, Nose and Throat, including audiology, and the HRRMC Allergy Clinic will start seeing patients Monday on the third floor in the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion, 1000 Rush Drive.
“When the new medical office building was conceived, it was done so without knowing that we would soon be adding allergy, ENT and audiology services,” Peter Edis, HRRMC vice president of business development, said in a press release.
“Fortunately, our board of directors had the vision to include additional shelled space into the build, which is now being utilized to accommodate Dr. Napoli in allergy, Dr. Streeter in ENT and Mr. Robert Furby, aka ‘Furb,’ in audiology.”
The area includes provider office space, exam rooms, a nurse station and a procedure room for ENT. It also has a specific observation area for patients to be observed after receiving allergy shots.
The audiology room has new state-of-the-art equipment, including a handicap-accessible hearing booth, Edis said.
“This move concludes relocation of our medical clinics. We look forward to providing these additional services in the pavilion,” he said.
Patients were seen at the ENT office at 920 Rush Drive for the last time on Oct. 11.
The Allergy Clinic’s final day on the first floor of the Outpatient Pavilion was Thursday.
For more information or to make an appointment with ENT or the Allergy Clinic, call 719-530-2000.
