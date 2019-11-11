U.S. equities ended mostly higher Friday.
Health care stocks led the broader market, while utilities and energy stocks posted losses.
In economic news, President Donald Trump said the U.S. has not yet agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods, contrary to earlier reports from China.
Treasury prices were little changed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 334 points, or 1.2 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with 858 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $7 to $1,459, and crude oil rose 29 cents to $57.44 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.43 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished little changed at 1.94 percent.
