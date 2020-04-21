U.S. stocks ended down Monday as oil futures turned negative for the first time ever.
The health care sector led the broader market, while energy lagged.
Apart from coronavirus headlines, Congress and the White House moved closer toward a new small-business funding plan.
In economic news, oil prices declined significantly as inventories surged due to the supply-demand mismatch created from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Treasury prices rose as yields fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $10.40 to $1,709.20, and crude oil prices fell $49.03 to negative $30.76 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.22 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.62 percent.
