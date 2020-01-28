U.S. stocks fell Monday as the spread of coronavirus continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Travel and leisure stocks tended to be among the hardest hit groups, while utilities and consumer staples outperformed.
In economic news, 694,000 new homes were sold in December, missing consensus expectations of 730,000 homes sold.
U.S. Treasuries were higher and yields fell as investors sought safer assets.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $9.80 to $1,581.70, and crude oil prices fell $1.30 to $52.89 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.05 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield ended lower at 1.6 percent.
