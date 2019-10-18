U.S. stocks closed higher Thursday.
The health care sector led the day, while technology underperformed the market.
In corporate news, health care companies, including Johnson & Johnson, McKesson and Teva, have agreed with multiple states on a potential $20-$25 billion cash and $25-$30 billion in treatment settlement.
In economic news, the Federal Reserve reported that U.S. manufacturing production fell 0.5 percent in September from August, with the General Motors strike being a contributing factor to the decline in output.
Treasury prices fell as their interest rates rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 761.5 million shares traded. Advancers out numbered decliners by a 2-1 margin.
Gold rose $1.70 to $1,495.70, silver fell 1 cent to $17.64, and crude oil rose 65 cents to $54.01 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.11 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.65 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.