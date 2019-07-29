U.S. stocks were higher Friday, led by the communications sector.
In corporate news, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, and Starbucks reported earnings above expectations, while Amazon’s earnings missed consensus estimates.
In economic news, gross domestic product, or GDP, grew 2.1 percent in the second quarter, topping expectations for growth of 1.8 percent.
U.S. Treasuries were mixed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38 points, or less than 1 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with 760.37 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold rose $3.21 to $1,417.75, silver fell 2 cents to $16.39, and crude oil rose 15 cents to $56.17 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.59 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 2.07 percent.
