U.S. equities ended mostly lower Tuesday.
The health care sector was an exception and led the market, while information technology stocks lagged.
In corporate news, Pfizer and Merck beat earnings expectations, and Alphabet reported earnings that came in below expectations.
In economic news, consumer confidence fell for the third straight month.
Treasury prices were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate with 842.5 million shares traded. Advancers narrowly outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $4.80 to $1,491, silver fell 4 cents to $17.81, and crude oil fell 35 cents to $55.46 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.33 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.84 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.