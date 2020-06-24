by Mountain Mail Staff
Dr. Ramon Perez recently joined the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center orthopedics department as a full-time provider.
Perez, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, has been a part-time provider at HRRMC since 2017.
“We are excited to welcome him to our staff full time,” HRRMC CEO Robert Morasko said.
He will practice at the hospital’s Outpatient Pavilion and the Buena Vista Health Center.
Perez will also establish orthopedic walk-in clinic services in Buena Vista and Westcliffe beginning in July.
Perez will provide services every Thursday in Buena Vista to a combination of scheduled and walk-in patients.
The same orthopedic services will be provided the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at Custer County Medical Center in Westcliffe.
HRRMC Vice President Peter Edis said, “We are happy that Dr. Perez is also establishing orthopedics walk-in clinics in Buena Vista and Westcliffe to better serve our communities as needed.”
Perez earned his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and his sports medicine fellowship in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
He is board certified in orthopedic surgery by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery.
Prior to joining HRRMC, Dr. Perez practiced orthopedic surgery with Banner Health.
“I look at all aspects of the patient’s background, where they come from and what types of expectations they have for getting back on their feet,” Perez said.
“I try to emphasize a nonoperative course of treatment, while also emphasizing the need for surgery when it’s indicated,” he said.
In addition to in-person appointments, telehealth appointments are available.
For more information or to make an appointment, call the HRRMC Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center at 719-530-2000.
