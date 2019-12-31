Ark-Valley Humane Society, 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista, will be closed to the public on Sundays starting in January.
The new hours will be noon-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Amber van Leuken, AVHS executive director, said the move is intended to give staff members more flexibility in their hours.
She said that while the management team is pretty solid, AVHS was looking for ways to improve entry-level staff retention.
A more flexible schedule to maintain a better work/life balance was one way of improving workplace culture, she said.
The facility will remain staffed on Sundays and animals will be cared for as usual, but there will be no walk-in service for the public.
“We’ve noticed Sunday is our slowest day for walk-ins. Most of our adoptions are on Fridays and Saturdays,” van Leuken said.
Since winter is typically a slower time of year for the shelter, van Leuken said they decided to give the new schedule a try to see how it goes.
Adoptions by appointment will still take place on Sundays, and staff will check messages to accommodate those with pet cremation needs or who have a stray animal to bring in.
Van Leuken said members of the public who come across a stray animal outside of normal business hours can contact local law enforcement, who have 24-hour access to kennels at Buena Vista and Salida facilities.
For more information about Ark-Valley Humane Society, visit ark-valley.org or call 719-395-2737.
