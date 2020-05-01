Colorado Tick-Borne Disease Awareness Association will be the beneficiary Monday of Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub’s Moonlight Monday promotion.
The restaurant will donate 10 percent of all sales that day to the association, whose mission is “to elevate awareness of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases in the local community and throughout Colorado,” a press release stated.
Association officials said they had planned to use Moonlight Monday date to fundraise and kick off National Lyme & Tick-borne Disease Awareness Month. However, given the hardship many small businesses have been experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic, they said the group “will instead give back this year to the employees of Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub.”
All takeout sales Monday are eligible, and “Giving Tuesday Now,” an international day of giving and unity, will take place May 5. The association invites the community to participate in Giving Tuesday Now and purchase from Moonlight Pizza on Monday.
For more information on the association, contact Monica White at monica@coloradoticks.org.
For more information on Giving Tuesday Now, visit now.givingtuesday.org.
